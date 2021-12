In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, the Miami Dolphins are hosting a revamped Carolina Panthers squad with the newly returned Cam Newton at the helm. The Patriots will host the AFC’s number one seed in the Tennessee Titans with the hopes of claiming the top spot in the conference themselves by the time the contest is over. Meanwhile, the floundering New York Jets are set to face off with the lowly Houston Texans in what is sure to be one of the ugliest matchups of the week.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO