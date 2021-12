A frequent “liberal” letter writer to this column is very, very smart – he tells us in every single letter that he is smarter than the rest of us. Recently, he told us he is so smart that “modesty prevents me from revealing my scores.” He then went on to tell us that human abortion is the equivalent of trees dropping fruit. I missed the part in my college botany class where a tree makes a conscious decision to end the life of its perfectly-formed offspring, but he assures us that if we don’t get it, we are dumber than trees.

SOCIETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO