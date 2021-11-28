ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.

They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.

It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.

Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show , Mr Javid admitted there was no testing but insisted: “It’s fair to say that, as the UK, we could not have acted more swiftly.”

But, asked how the passengers “got home from the airport”, he acknowledged: “They would have they would have got home in the normal way.”

Mr Marr asked him: “To be clear, you didn’t test them as they came into Heathrow and then they were allowed to disperse around the country without being tested?

“And, if the Dutch experience is anything to go by, 10 per cent of them had the new variant of coronavirus?”

The health secretary said the “appropriate thing to do” was to contact the passengers afterwards, to ask them to take tests. Flights were banned later on Friday .

Mr Javid also revealed that the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will advise within a few days on expanding booster jabs to under-40s and cutting the six-month gap after a second jab.

And he defended not adopting a work from home rule – despite the Sage advisory group concluding it is the most effective Covid-curbing measure – saying: “They give advice and ministers need to decide.”

Mr Javid said advice would be updated if it proves to be the case that the symptoms of Omicron are different, causing extreme fatigue but no loss of taste or smell.

Earlier, he said England is “nowhere near” introducing tougher Covid restrictions such as social distancing, or working from home.

Mask-wearing will be compulsory in shops and on public transport from Tuesday. Day 2 PCR tests for all arrivals will be re-introduced from 4am that day.

New coronavirus regulations will be laid in parliament on Monday, but a vote will not be held until up to 28 days later – long after the measures take effect.

A number of backbench Tories are likely to stage a rebellion but, with Labour supporting the restrictions, there is no danger that the vote will be lost.

But the doctor who discovered the Omicron variant said the UK is “panicking unnecessarily” and that the symptoms are “extremely mild”.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said: “What we are seeing clinically in south Africa, and remember I’m at the epicentre – that’s where I’m practising – it’s extremely mild. For us, that’s mild cases.”

TerYon
4d ago

Of course. The same thing will happen that happened with all the individuals that flew out of China during the beginning of the pandemic. People still travelling, visiting. It will not be contained. Lets be real. This designer virus was meant to be ever changing and nonending.

JuanCarlos
4d ago

did Fauci advise them to stop the testing or proof of vaccine card before flying🤔 its required in the US and most airline companies in America are refusing customers who aren't vaccinated or can't produce a negative test. see the Fauci agenda

Jacob Wattage
4d ago

that the government is the engine behind the continual speeding of the various verients and viruses that are coming into America dayliy? the government is refusing to close all the borders and closing the pleasure cruise ships and the international tourism industry and international plain flights from bringing into America infected people from all over the world to continue rotating and spreading the Wuhan china viruses all over America first class delivery of the various verients and viruses to your home town's and your work place and your children's school's ,bya the government is the one spreading the Wuhan china viruses in to you Americans by refusing to close down America so it could contain and manage the spreading of the various verients and viruses that are dayliy continually coming into America by international traveling during a deadly pendemic? then the government wants to implement communist dictatorship and mandates to the people it's victimizing and illegally nullifying y

The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Passengers Stuck Inside KLM Planes Inbound From South Africa

Passengers onboard two KLM flights that arrived from South Africa earlier today appear to be stranded on the aircraft at Schiphol. The passengers are being held while they await the results of a COVID test, as Europe continues to shut down connections to southern Africa over worries of a new variant of the virus. Passengers were eventually allowed to disembark after spending around four hours on the plane.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
