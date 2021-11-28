ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand politician cycles to hospital while in labour for second time: ‘Genuinely wasn’t planning to’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A New Zealand politician cycled to hospital while in labour and delivered her baby an hour later.

Member of Parliament Julie Anne Genter announced the “big news” on her social media pages on Saturday, saying that “at 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family”.

“I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening,” Ms Genter added. “So glad we didn’t walk,” she told New Zealand-based media network Stuff.

She gave birth at Wellington Hospital, according to local media reports.

“My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital — though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later,” the 41-year-old Green Party politician said on social media on Saturday.

“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth,” Ms Genter wrote.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidsonâ€‹ commented on her post on Facebook. “So happy for you all. Aunty Marama can’t wait to hug (when it’s very safe so not for a while) congratulations everyone!!”

Several other women commended her on social media. One user called her a “superwoman”.

“You’re awesome Julie Anne!” wrote another person.

This is the second time the MP has cycled to the hospital during labour. She had made headlines in August 2018 when she cycled “ because there was insufficient space in the car.

“This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!),” she had written in a post in 2018 before delivering her first born.

Ms Genter had then said that her journey was “mostly downhill” and that she used an electric bike. “Probably should have cycled more in the last few weeks to get the labour going!” she quipped.

Ms Genter is an outspoken cycling advocate. Her Twitter bio reads: “I’m into lively streets, real food, and bicycles.”

The politician had moved to New Zealand in 2006.

She was born in Minnesota in the US and had completed her studies at the University of California, Berkeley and had joined the Green Party as a volunteer after migrating to New Zealand.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

