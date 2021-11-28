ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met police charge 19-year-old man with six counts of sharing extremist material

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhPkP_0d8QUZKu00

A London teenager has been charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist material.

Elias Djelloul was arrested at an address in east London on Friday, according to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. He was charged on Saturday for being in breach of Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 19-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

In a statement issued on the day of Mr Djelloul’s arrest, Met Commander Richard Smith urged the public not to hesitate in offering the police information about possible terror offenders, saying it “could well save” lives.

“Every day, teams within the Met and across counter terrorism policing nationally carry out proactive investigations to identify and target those we suspect of being involved in terrorism,” he said.

“We require the public to be our extra eyes and ears and I would encourage anyone who has information that could assist counter terrorism police to call us in confidence and share information.

“Your call won’t ruin lives, but could well save them.”

Comments / 5

Related
discoverestevan.com

UPDATE: 21-Year-Old Man Facing Drug Charges

A man from Vancouver is facing charges after being arrested in Estevan early Sunday morning. Estevan Police Service members arrested the 21-year-old in the 13th Avenue and King Street area. He was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

19-Year-Old Faces 2 Counts Of Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer In Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento neighborhood was locked down for hours on Sunday after a teenager allegedly exchanged gunfire with police. Investigators say they got reports of the 19-year-old allegedly pointing a gun at people near Lemon Hill Avenue Sunday morning. At one point, a police officer and the teen started shooting at each other – with one bullet narrowly missing the officer’s leg. The suspect took off and police searched the area for eight hours. Police eventually found the 19-year-old hiding inside a trash can and he was arrested. On Monday, Sacramento police identified the suspect arrested as Jacob Armada. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
SACRAMENTO, CA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest 19-year old, charged with assault & battery on police officer

“The defendant, JAHIEM GLOVER, 19, was in a vehicle that had been stopped in regard to an accident investigation. He became unruly on scene and began kicking and struggling with officers. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.” -New Bedford Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Extremist#The Metropolitan Police
WBRE

Pottsville Police charge man with DUI after hit-and-run involving 12-year-old

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after a hit and run incident in October. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint against Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair. Police say on October 29, Yeastedt […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
Wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam man charged with punching 14 year old boy

JUNEAU — A 65-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court Thursday on a charge of child abuse – recklessly causing harm. Robert Klein could face up to 3 1/2 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Seim placed Klein on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim or the victim’s residence. He also may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone.
BBC

Widnes man denies possessing far-right extremist material

A man has pleaded not guilty to having far-right extremist material. The Old Bailey was told Mason Yates, of Elstree Court, Widnes is alleged to have had copies of The White Resistance Manual and 100 Deadly Skills between November 2020 and January 2021. The 18-year-old denied two counts of possessing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
newbedfordguide.com

Dartmouth Police Department charge 35-year old man with trafficking Oxycodone

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. During the course of the investigation, Officer Craig COTE observed one of the shoplifters, identified as Daniel TAVARES, 35, of Fall River, Massachusetts, throw something behind some vending machines. Upon searching the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
International Business Times

Woman Charged After Posing As A Nurse And Working In Hospital For A Year

A woman spent an entire year working as a nurse at a hospital in Canada and treating patients without anyone finding out that she was not actually a real nurse. Brigitte Cleroux, 49, posed as a nurse while working at BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murdering 12-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool city centre on Thursday. The boy, who cannot be named because of his young age, appeared briefly before a judge today where the murder charge, and a charge of being in possession of a blade, were read out to him. He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

18-year-old booked on murder charge in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 23, near Zalud Park in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department says the man was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the scene. Following an investigation, officers say 18-year-old Alexander Chavez was identified as the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
New York Post

Boy charged with fatally stabbing 12-year-old girl at Christmas tree lighting

A teenager has been charged with fatally stabbing a 12-year-old girl at a Christmas tree lighting event in England, authorities said. The boy, 14, who was not publicly identified due to his age, allegedly attacked Ava White on Thursday in Liverpool as she and friends were taking in the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, Merseyside police said Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Connecticut

Man Came to Newington From Italy For 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online: Police

Police have arrested a man who they say traveled to Newington to meet up with a 15-year-old girl he met online. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious car in a residential neighborhood in Newington Friday and found 26-year-old Francesco Saverio Nolfi, of Grosseto, Italy, with the 15-year-old girl, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy