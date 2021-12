A pedestrian who fatally stabbed a driver after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over has told a jury “it was all a blur”.Alexander Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, Teesside denies murdering James Stokoe who was sat in his BMW with his four-year-old son in the back when he was repeatedly knifed.The married 40-year-old, who worked at a local car dealership, died in an ambulance at the scene in Thornaby in May 2020.Mr Stokoe shouted angrily at Layton after almost running him over on Trenchard Avenue and pulled his car over to remonstrate with...

