NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Free nutritious meals will be available for seniors in southern New Hanover County at a new location beginning December 1, 2021. “We are so excited to have this new site available for our senior residents,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “The Katie B. Hines Senior Center has been a wonderful place for our senior residents to gather for fellowship and other activities, but this adds another layer of value to the site and helps us expand our access and impact into the community.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO