ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Letter to the Editor

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PU4N3_0d8QTLBl00

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the residents, businesses, and organizations in Chillicothe who supported our efforts to have Chillicothe designated a Purple Heart City and all of you who attended the dedication of the Purple Heart monument in Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 11th.

We had approximately 200 people show up on Veterans Day for the dedication ceremony. The Ross County Veterans Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute. Gerry Palmer, President of the Ross County Veterans Council, was Master of Ceremonies and Bob Barnhart with the Ross County Veterans Commission led the Star Spangled Banner. Chaplain Mike Robinson of the Chillicothe VA Hospital did the Invocation and the Benediction. Joe Seyford, recipient of two Purple Hearts, led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Terressa Reep, Nathanial Massie Chapter, DAR, did a special dedication to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Purple Heart recipient Ben Daughters and Mayor Luke Feeney were speakers.

Commendations were presented by Ohio House Representative Mark Johnson and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown's office. We were also honored to have present at the ceremony 90-year old Richard Buchanon, a Korean War veteran, and 99-year old Chester Collins, a WWII veteran. Lastly, none of this would have been possible without the efforts of the Purple Heart Committee consisting of Connie Meyer, Melody Young, and Jim Strausbaugh.

It has been a pleasure to have met and worked with all of you. And it was my sincere honor to to see and speak to all of you who attended this very special event. I am very grateful to call Chillicothe home.

Melody Lapczynski

Chillicothe

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Biden outlines new steps to combat Covid through winter months

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of Covid-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark. Biden's multi-pronged approach puts a heavy emphasis on expanding vaccinations to the remaining Americans who have resisted getting shots, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

What we know so far about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Rules committee mulls contempt vote for Trump DOJ official

The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Chillicothe, OH
Government
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
Ross County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Jim Ross
CBS News

Five cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in New York state

Five cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul said Thursday night. The announcement comes just hours after Minnesota health officials said they had identified their first case in a resident who had traveled to New York City in November for a convention that drew thousands of attendees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

US to restart 'Remain in Mexico' program following court order

The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
IMMIGRATION
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

42
Followers
25
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy