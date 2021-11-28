Letter to the Editor

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the residents, businesses, and organizations in Chillicothe who supported our efforts to have Chillicothe designated a Purple Heart City and all of you who attended the dedication of the Purple Heart monument in Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 11th.

We had approximately 200 people show up on Veterans Day for the dedication ceremony. The Ross County Veterans Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute. Gerry Palmer, President of the Ross County Veterans Council, was Master of Ceremonies and Bob Barnhart with the Ross County Veterans Commission led the Star Spangled Banner. Chaplain Mike Robinson of the Chillicothe VA Hospital did the Invocation and the Benediction. Joe Seyford, recipient of two Purple Hearts, led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Terressa Reep, Nathanial Massie Chapter, DAR, did a special dedication to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Purple Heart recipient Ben Daughters and Mayor Luke Feeney were speakers.

Commendations were presented by Ohio House Representative Mark Johnson and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown's office. We were also honored to have present at the ceremony 90-year old Richard Buchanon, a Korean War veteran, and 99-year old Chester Collins, a WWII veteran. Lastly, none of this would have been possible without the efforts of the Purple Heart Committee consisting of Connie Meyer, Melody Young, and Jim Strausbaugh.

It has been a pleasure to have met and worked with all of you. And it was my sincere honor to to see and speak to all of you who attended this very special event. I am very grateful to call Chillicothe home.

Melody Lapczynski

Chillicothe