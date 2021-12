Not every deal disappears when the holiday shopping weekend ends. Sure Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a catalyst for great savings, but you've still got time to save. I mean here is this Crucial P5 1TB NVMe M.2 solid state drive down to just $89.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever on this SSD. We've been watching it for a while, too. We shared a deal when it dropped to around $105 and another one when it hit $100. Those were good prices, especially since back then the street price was closer to $150. These days the street price is around $130, and who knows how long this deal price will last? It made it through the weekend, but there's no guarantee it'll make it through another one.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO