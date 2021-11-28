Ric Flair reveals his daughter Charlotte Flair's insecurities

During an appearance on The Masked Man podcast, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair responds to claims that she gets pushed because she is Ric Flair’s daughter:. “What I think people mean is because I’m a Flair, they automatically think that I just walk into Vince’s office because I’m Ric Flair’s daughter and I say, ‘This is what I want to do today.’ If that was the case, don’t you think I would have had a longer title run than eight seconds a couple years ago at Money in the Bank? I don’t like the short title runs. I wish I could hold on to the title a little bit longer, but when I lose it, I want to get it again. I want to prove I can do it again. That’s what keeps me motivated is getting better to be that champion.”

