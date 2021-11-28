ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A mother’s plea: Suicide is never the answer

By Claire Trudeau
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy son, Tom Trudeau, committed suicide on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. His siblings, his father and I struggle with the reality. Our hearts ache for Tom since he must have felt such utter desperation in wanting the pain to stop. He was not depressed or ever gave us any...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 52

Roseanne Marcom Kitchen Hunt
4d ago

I have 3 cousins, all brothers, that hung themselves at different times, 17, 17 and 40's. I have tried it many times and thank God I failed. It's the loved ones left behind that hurt. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It's not the answer but I totally get the desperation....

Reply(2)
11
Barbara Bean
4d ago

Suicide is painful for the living left behind that stays with them the rest of there life's. The person that dies never feels the pain.That is why it's considered selfish.Sometimes there is no answers but we struggle no matter what has happened in the past, it is difficult to reach for help, but help is out there.

Reply(2)
8
K Y E
4d ago

Suicide is a solution for those who don’t want to do this anymore. Lost a dear friend this year to it & honestly it hurt but I accept that he was done with life & ready for what came next.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Gate City

Mother Mourns Suicide of Bullied Daughter

The mother of a 10-year-old autistic girl who was bullied at her Utah school speaks out about her daughter’s suicide. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/106af3c32c7f414fadac21283a45f388.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Police#Team Handyman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Teen who showed up in operating room with scalpel had idolized doctors all his life

The important thing to remember about the decisions that left two people dead and a lot of other people holding loose kidneys with expressions of abject horror is that the teenager who showed up in the operating room with a scalpel he had brought from home was a big fan of doctors and thought that he would be able to help.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy