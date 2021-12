HANFORD Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday while walking in a crosswalk in Hanford according to police. Officers responded to a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle in the area of Douty and Eighth streets. When police arrived they say they found Susana Russel, 59, who had been hit by a pickup truck while crossing a crosswalk. Russel had serious head injuries and was sent to an area hospital, but died later in the day according to Hanford police.

HANFORD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO