Busy Saturday for Valley small businesses

By Eric Scicchitano
The Daily Item
 5 days ago
Shoppers shuffled in and out of storefronts throughout the Valley as the year’s biggest holiday gift-buying weekend continued with Small Business Saturday.

The nationwide marketing campaign coordinated by American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business beckons attention on the country’s smaller retailers. The latest estimates show consumers spent $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2020.

Erin Zimmerman, owner of daisylace boutique in downtown Lewisburg, worked with store manager Stacy Boop to keep the clothing store’s shelves and racks stocked full. Nearly a dozen customers milled about the aisles at the top of the noon hour as Zimmerman restocked girls’ accessories.

Foot traffic was steady at that point but sales seemed up compared to an average Saturday, Zimmerman expressed. Black Friday proved busier but the day was still young. Sweaters stood out as an in-demand item this season, Zimmerman said.

“Cold weather. They’re ready to cozy up,” Zimmerman said.

“We are selling a ton of hats, beanies, gloves, candles,” Boop said.

“Basically, everything we have has been selling like crazy,” Zimmerman said.

Kali Shuck, of Mifflinburg, shopped with her sister, Mara, and two friends. She held onto two pairs of earrings as she decided on buying either as a gift.

“It’s more knick-knack items, little things we wouldn’t find on Amazon,” Shuck said of the appeal of shopping in local boutiques.

Landis Originals opened in July along Third Street in Lewisburg, just off Market Street. It offers handmade decor and customizable gifts. Owners Andy and Katie Landis were working on some of the 1,500 unique Christmas tree ornaments sold through a fundraiser at Warrior Run High School.

“Real busy,” Andy Landis said of foot traffic Saturday. “We’re looking forward to the next couple weekends.”

Landis, a former technology education teacher at Penns Valley School District, said former student and current county music recording artist Adam Yarger would be performing live at Landis Originals on Dec. 3 for Late Shoppers Night in Lewisburg.

“We noticed a big difference,” Landis said of the positive impact of Small Business Saturday.

Janet Dieffenbach, who owns Oma’s Antique Emporium in Mifflinburg, said supply issues — the store offers unique German imports — created some hesitancy ahead of the weekend. That settled as business picked up. Ordering stock early probably helped. She said she ordered nutcrackers and smokers in February and candy in May.

“Advent calendars were limited so they flew right out” of the store, Dieffenbach said. “We try to get some variety. We’ve got some more german groceries. We’ve been doing fantastic with the (mid-century modern) furniture.”

Dieffenbach worked to be sure the two storefront windows at Oma’s Antique Emporium were decorated bright and in style for the Christmas season. It helped.

“People were stopping and buying it as I was trying to get my stuff in the window, so that’s a good problem to have. The windows are fun, we love that,” Dieffenbach said.

