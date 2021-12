With just a month to go until Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is unleashed on Disney+, two all-new character posters for the series have been released, giving us heroic and mysterious looks at the series' main characters. As is tradition with most character posters released by Disney, however, we're only getting to see characters who have previously been introduced in the franchise, with it being likely we'll get more new character posters as each episode introduces new figures into the mysterious storyline. Check out the all-new character posters below before Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO