How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO