How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

Cover picture for the articleCommand of the air was a concept which infused James Allison’s life from the very beginning – his father, Sir John Allison, was a fighter pilot and later commander-in-chief of...

Daily Mail

'A can of worms has been opened by this': Damon Hill fears let off for Max Verstappen after his controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil could change how drivers race... and he fears a similar incident between the title rivals 'may happen AGAIN'

Damon Hill believes the decision to let Max Verstappen off in regards to his controversial battle against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will have a huge affect on how drivers now race in Formula One. After new evidence emerged of the Dutchman appearing to force his chief...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Martin Brundle: F1 title tension rises as Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes raise game vs Max Verstappen in Qatar

This Formula One world championship is becoming very intense, emotional, and at times personal, and the Qatar Grand Prix heightened that. I've not experienced such intensity before. This is a season which is unfolding on a swathe of contrary opinions, camera angles, images, data, information, misinformation, social media posts, and not a little bitterness and mistrust. It felt more like a movie than a motor race on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

GMS Racing buys majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports

GMS has also acquired two charters in the agreement and will run two cars during the 2022 season. Erik Jones signed a contract extension with RPM in August and should remain in the No. 43 car with Ty Dillon being the likely candidate for the second entry. Dillon joined GMS Racing in October when they announced intensions to run a full-time Cup operation next year.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

With Red Bull finally capable of mounting a sustained title challenge to the all-conquering Mercedes team, the 2021 season has arguably been the most intriguing campaign in years. Hamilton and Verstappen are just eight points apart as the 2021 championship is set to go down to the wire in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Toyota considers abandoning Supra low-downforce concept

Since its introduction last year in place of the Lexus LC, the GR Supra has been renowned for its straight line prowess owing to its low, sleek shape in comparison to its two GT500 rivals, the Honda NSX-GT and the Nissan GT-R. This has produced mixed results on more technical...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Aston Martin sign aerodynamics chief from Mercedes

Eric Blandin, Chief Aerodynamicist at Mercedes, will join Aston Martin as part of the team's recruitment drive, with others including Red Bull's Dan Fallows having previously signed to the British outfit. Mercedes' Chief Aerodynamicist Eric Blandin has been recruited by Aston Martin and will join the team at the end...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton has "moved into overdrive" in F1 title battle - Brundle

The Mercedes driver took victory in the Russian GP at the end of September before he went without a win in the next three events, seeing championship rival Max Verstappen increase his lead in the standings to 19 points. But, after fitting a new engine in the Brazilian GP, Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Super Formula Lights drivers set to join Super Formula test

Ren Sato, Hibiki Taira and Atsushi Miyake were named on a list of 21 drivers that will participate in the three-day test on December 7-9 released on Wednesday by series organiser JRP, but with no team affiliation mentioned - meaning it's unclear who will drive for which team. Both Sato...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Patrese: Racing for Sir Frank Williams was an “honor”

The legendary team owner, whose squad scored seven drivers’ championships, nine constructors’ titles and amassed 114 wins, died on Sunday, aged 79 and there have been countless tributes paid already by many of those whose lives he touched. Patrese was first signed by Williams for the 1988 Formula 1 season,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The photos that offer clues to Red Bull’s rear wing problems

The issues faced by Red Bull began to reveal themselves at the United States Grand Prix, as the team was forced to make repairs to the rear wing’s mainplane during final free practice. The repairs were largely believed to be caused by the bumpy circuit at COTA, with hairline cracks...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2021 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview

The field will do battle for the jewel in the Supercars crown, with 50 drivers split across 25 cars vying for their shot at Bathurst greatness. There will be no championship ramifications to consider, either, with Shane van Gisbergen already the champ-elect thanks to his unassailable points lead over teammate Jamie Whincup.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Shortlist for funded NZ Grand Prix drive revealed

It was originally expected that just five drivers would make the shortlist for a shot in a Toyota Racing Series car for the 67th running of the prestigious NZGP. But, based on the strength of the 66 applications, the shortlist has been expanded to seven young Kiwi drivers. The shortlist...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How TOM’S' ‘number two’ car stole the title for Toyota

In recent seasons, it has been the #37 side of the TOM’S garage that has been at the forefront of the team’s, and usually Toyota’s, SUPER GT title challenges, while the sister #36 machine has often languished further down the order. Since Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa won the 2017...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Da Costa tops second morning of FE testing, de Vries wins race simulation

Formula E put on a full race-style test, complete with starting grid, to trial the new extra time regulations. In lieu of the energy allowance reduction formerly used to emphasise energy management in a safety car hit race, races will now receive extra time to replace the lost racing laps taken by a caution or safety car period.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

Manufacturer chief executives and team bosses have been shown the complete design and specification in secretive conditions on the first day of 2022 pre-season testing in Valencia. But the series and the governing body has for now only teased the design in public, but these images preview a look inspired...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Subaru's first SUPER GT title was "a long time coming"

A third-place finish in last weekend's Fuji Speedway season finale for Yamauchi and his teammate aboard the R&D Sport-run BRZ, Takuto Iguchi, was enough for Subaru to claim its first championship in SUPER GT's lower division in more than 20 years of trying. The pair ended up winning their first...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Rolex 24 in 2022

The Russian entrant, which won the WEC LMP2 crown in 2015 with a Ligier run together with OAK Racing, will field a single Oreca 07-Gibson supported by the Algarve Pro Racing team in the six-race world championship. G-Drive, which this year raced under the Russian Automobile Federation flag, will also...
MOTORSPORTS

