Suezette and I drove to Grand Forks for lunch on Tuesday. We had barely cleared the tree belt that shelters our place west of Gilby, North Dakota, when snow buntings appeared as if by magic. Snow buntings were seldom out of sight on the 22 miles of Grand Forks County Road 33 that takes us to Interstate 29. They occurred in groups of six, 20, even as many as 100 birds.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO