The new restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus are both necessary and welcome. The further, quite modest curbs, on people’s freedom to go about their daily lives – including having to wear masks in shops and on public transport in England – will be resented by some. But given how little is known for now about the severity of the new variant and the speed at which it can spread, the new measures appear an appropriate response to the potential risks. At least the government appears to have learnt – at least somewhat – from its previous failure to act swiftly when confronted by a new threat.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO