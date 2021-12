The DeKalb County Lady Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season with their 64-32 win over Gordonsville on Saturday. DeKalb came out on fire in the first quarter, as they took a 20-8 lead into the second frame. Defensively, the Lady Tigers faltered a bit in the second, but they still went into halftime with a 12-point lead at 36-24.

13 DAYS AGO