Celebrities

Karol G falls down a set of stairs during Miami gig: “Everything hurts”

By Will Richards
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarol G is recovering after falling down a set of stairs during her huge Miami gig this weekend (November 26). The Colombian reggaeton star was playing a massive headline show at the FTX Arena in the Florida city. The singer performed the gig on a stage featuring a large...

www.nme.com

