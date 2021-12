Jin went under a very 'Squid Game' transformation during a recent 'Permission To Dance: On Stage' concert this weekend. On November 29 KST, the BTS member took to the fan community platform Weverse to share an image of him backstage, captioning it with, "The Rose of Sharon has bloomed," the Korean version of what the 'Squid Game' doll says during the 'red light, green light' competition. In the image, he is not only posed like the doll but also wearing his hair in a similar pigtail look secured with red ribbons, wanting to give fans a laugh.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO