John Campbell Tausch lived a hell of a life, as he would say. Known to friends as “Jiggs,” and family as “Papa,” he was born on Feb. 2, 1922, in Campbellton to Walter and Ellen Tausch, he was destined for a great time with a 2/2/1922 birthdate. Growing up in...

CAMPBELLTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO