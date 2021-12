56, of Mililani, Hawaii, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Rolando is survived by his wife, Judita Asuncion; his son, Shawn Asuncion; his daughter, Shayna Asuncion; his parents, Ernesto & Rosita Ramelb; his brothers, Edison (Sherrisse) Ramelb, Elmer Ramelb; his sister, Marites (Raymond) White, and 3 grand- children. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents Tomas and Sabina Asuncion.

