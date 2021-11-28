ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Stanford

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30k5lq_0d8QElPO00

Notre Dame (11-1) went on the road and pounded Stanford (3-9) by a 45-14 score, giving the Irish seven straight wins to finish the 2021 season and three straight wins over the Cardinal in this rivalry.

Following the game we broke down what this victory means for Notre Dame and how it came to be.

The show begins with a big picture look at the victory and what it meant. There are questions about whether or not Notre Dame was convincing enough in the win when it comes to impressing the College Football Playoff committee.

Next we broke down the performance of the Notre Dame defense. We talk standouts, what made the defense so successful in this game and why the unit was so good down the stretch.

We then move onto the Notre Dame offense by discussing the game plan and play-calling by OC Tommy Rees. The conversation then turns to the performance of quarterback Jack Coan, who was outstanding in the victory. We spent a lot of time talking about just how talented this Irish offense is and why we believe Notre Dame could be dangerous heading into the postseason.

