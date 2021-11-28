Faizon Love Says ‘Elf 2’ Doesn’t Need Will Ferrell, Time for Black Elf

Quite often it’s seen that a single person can’t really carry a movie on their own, even if fans would disagree and insist that one person can make a movie what it is. Elf has been a cinematic holiday staple for quite a while now, as it’s right up there with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Home Alone as one of the movies that people absolutely have to watch when it comes to the holidays. It does pay to be a Will Ferrell fan while watching this since if you’re not, well, there’s a good chance that this might not be your favorite movie but it still has its charms. But coming up with a second movie kind of begs the question of why and what it would actually look like since to be fair, the first movie wrapped up nicely from start to finish and didn’t really need another story. But as it happens, a lot of people tend to want to know what happened to the characters after the story is over, what they ended up doing, and so on and so forth.

