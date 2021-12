Suba, the new collaboration by Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita is the top album at Transglobal World Music Chart in December 2021. Omar says about the new album: “The concept of the record is peace, hope and unity. In this moment we’re living, when everything’s falling apart little by little, the one thing we have inside ourselves is a divine connection with our inner voice, with our spirit and light and with our ancestors. We try to give hope through music and tell people that we can be together.”

