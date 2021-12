The Colorado Buffaloes defense was once again the key to a victory on Saturday afternoon, as multiple key turnovers led them to a slim win over Washington. During the final home game of the season, Colorado and their fans celebrated their seniors, including stud inside linebacker Nate Landman. Landman, who has been battling injury for the last month, was able to take the field for the final time during their last possession.

