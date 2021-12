Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below. The long-rumored announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO