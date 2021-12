The 49ers’ resurgent defense should have reinforcements Sunday when San Francisco faces the Vikings’ seventh-ranked offense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Wednesday that inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and pass rusher Dee Ford (back) would return from extended absences to play against Minnesota. Greenlaw, whose practice window was opened last week, has been sidelined since he underwent surgery after the season opener. Ford, who will return to practice Thursday, has missed the past four games due to a flareup of his ongoing back issues.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO