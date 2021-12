WWE and the Special Olympics have announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. "Special Olympics and WWE today announced a multi-year extension of their global partnership to help create inclusion through sports," a press release said. "WWE will continue to support Special Olympics Unified Sports, which brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding."

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO