The set-up The Sens (4-15-1) have lost five straight as they head back out on the road. The Senators lost 6-2 to Vancouver Wednesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Carolia (15-5-1) has lost its last two and are 1-3-1 over its last five games. However, they sit second in the Metropolitan Division while their 31 points are tied for the fifth most in the NHL and their 15 wins are only bested by two other teams (Toronto and Edmonton).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO