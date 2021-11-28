Allen, Canadiens end Penguins winning streak at five

Criscuolo, 29, has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. Criscuolo logged his 10th career NHL game in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle last night, marking his Red Wings debut after previously logging nine NHL games with Buffalo during the 2017-18 campaign. In 262 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has logged 150 points (62-88-150), a plus-27 rating and 94 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests. This season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward is tied for the Griffins lead in points-per-game, racking up 12 points (5-7-12) in 12 games.
