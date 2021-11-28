ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, Canadiens end Penguins winning streak at five

Cover picture for the articleJosh Anderson draws a penalty with the Penguins net empty and is awarded his second goal of the night. Allen's previous high in the regular season was 46 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 13, 2018. He made 51 saves...

Crosby scores first goal of season for Penguins in win against Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 at Bell Centre on Thursday. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Teddy Blueger had two goals and an assist, and Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (6-6-4), which ended a three-game losing streak.
Jarry Records Second Straight Shutout, Penguins End Maple Leafs Winning Streak

TORONTO (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh. Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto, which had won 10...
Canadiens hold off Duchene, Predators for first win in five games

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens withstood Matt Duchene's natural hat trick in the third period for a 6-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Saturday. Ryan Poehling scored goals 37 seconds apart in a four-goal second period for Montreal (5-13-2), which was 0-3-1 in its previous four games. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and two assists and Sam Montembeault made 33 saves.
Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
Penguins end scoring droughts, run win streak to 4 in victory over Canucks

On the eve of a national holiday, Bryan Rust was feeling thankful. He finally scored a goal during the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday. But the Penguins forward’s gratitude over netting his first goal since the season opener was binary. “First, of...
Anderson and Allen Lead Way in Win vs Penguins

HabsWorld.net -- With only one win in their last seven games, the Habs came into Saturday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins desperate for a win as they were riding yet another two-game losing streak. With both teams playing on consecutive nights, the lack of execution that usually comes with such a scenario had the potential to help the Habs who already struggle to execute on the regular.
On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
Canucks end a five-game losing streak with 3-2 win over Jets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1...
Stu Cowan: Canadiens try to forge first win streak of season

That’s the longest winning streak the Canadiens have had this season while compiling a 5-13-2 record, which has them in 29th place in the overall NHL standings. A quarter of the way through the season, the Canadiens are on pace to finish with 49 points — about half of what it will probably take to make the playoffs.
Avalanche winning streak ends with listless loss in Dallas

Let’s start with some caveats before we get to whatever you want to call what happened tonight in Dallas. The Avalanche came into the game tonight on a six-game winning streak, all without Nathan MacKinnon and while also missing important depth players such as J.T. Compher and Bowen Byram, but mainly no MacKinnon. It’s hard to feel too much negativity…
Three-game winning streak ends in Minnesota

The Lightning erased two deficits on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota but allowed a pair of unanswered third period goals and fell to the Wild 4-2 at Xcel Energy Center. Corey Perry and Alex Killorn each scored for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 33 saves in the losing effort.
Red Wings return Criscuolo and Renouf to Griffins

Criscuolo, 29, has played parts of four seasons with the Griffins over two separate stints with the club, rejoining the organization in 2020-21 after signing with Grand Rapids to begin his professional career in 2015-16. Criscuolo logged his 10th career NHL game in Detroit's 4-3 shootout win over Seattle last night, marking his Red Wings debut after previously logging nine NHL games with Buffalo during the 2017-18 campaign. In 262 AHL games between the Griffins, Rochester Americans, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and San Diego Gulls, he has logged 150 points (62-88-150), a plus-27 rating and 94 penalty minutes. As a first-year pro in 2016-17, Criscuolo helped the Griffins capture a Calder Cup championship, contributing 41 points (17-24-41) in 76 regular-season games and adding nine points (5-4-9) in 19 postseason contests. This season, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward is tied for the Griffins lead in points-per-game, racking up 12 points (5-7-12) in 12 games.
