Tim Minchin at Bournemouth BIC

 5 days ago

Tim Minchin is an English-Australian comedian and...

Tim Minchin in Stockton - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Stockton? Find somewhere near Stockton's Globe for this Tim Minchin show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Disclosure: Stereoboard is FREE to use. When you buy a ticket or book a hotel, we may receive a commission....
The Libertines at Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £42.10. Resale tickets from £117.57. Staying the night...
Roger Daltrey at Portsmouth Guildhall

Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Roger Daltrey will be performing 1 event in Portsmouth on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at the Guildhall.
Tim Minchin
Gary Barlow at Aberdeen P&J Arena

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Gary Barlow will be performing 1 event in Aberdeen on Tuesday 30th...
The Darkness at Guildford G Live

The Darkness are a rock band from Lowestoft, Suffolk, consisting of Justin Hawkins, Dan Hawkins, Rufus Tiger Taylor and Frankie Poullain. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Darkness events here. Staying the night in Guildford? Find somewhere near Guildford's G Live...
Corinne Bailey Rae Announces Headline UK Tour For Spring 2022

Corinne Bailey Rae has announced UK shows for next spring. The soulful singer-songwriter will kick off the tour on April 20 in Cambridge, followed by stops in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Chester, Bexhill-On-Sea and Bath. Tickets go on general sale at 10am December 3. The run will follow...
Paul Weller at Aberdeen Music Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paul Weller events here. Staying the night in Aberdeen? Find somewhere near Aberdeen's Music Hall for this Paul Weller show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
Simply Red Confirm Wiltshire Show As Part Of Longleat Live Series

Simply Red have joined the line-up for the Live At Longleat concert series in 2022. Mick Hucknall and band will perform within the grounds of Longleat House near Warminster on June 24, following fellow headliner Lionel Richie, who will appear on June 15. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Halifax Victoria Theatre

The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Australian Pink Floyd Show events here. Address: Halifax Victoria Theatre, Fountain...
Deacon Blue at Manchester O2 Apollo

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 2 events in Manchester between Tuesday 30th November...
Russell Watson at High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Russell Watson events here. Staying the night in High Wycombe? Find somewhere near High Wycombe's Swan Theatre for this Russell Watson show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Melbourne
Marti Pellow at London Gillian Lynne Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marti Pellow events here. Address: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Shepherds Bush Green, London, W12 8TT. The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire is a 2000 capacity live music and performance theatre based in Shepherd's Bush, London. A common stop on any big name rock and indie outfit's UK tour, it may not be the largest venue the capital has to offer, but is still one of the most popular. Over it's 110+ year career (it opened in 1903), it's played host to names like The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, and Mumford and Sons amongst others.
D Block Europe at Birmingham Utilita Arena

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of D Block Europe events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Utilita Arena for this D Block Europe show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
A Question of Sport Live at Southampton Mayflower Theatre

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests from the sporting world. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of A Question of Sport Live events here.
Katherine Jenkins at London Adelphi Theatre

Katherine Jenkins is a British classical-crossover singer from Neath, Wales. Starting her musical career in 1998, she signed with Universal Classics and Jazz and was offered the most lucrative deal in the UK’s classical recording history. Katherine Jenkins will be performing 1 event in London on Tuesday 30th November 2021...
Squeeze at Carlisle Sands Centre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Squeeze events here. Staying the night in Carlisle? Find somewhere near Carlisle's Sands Centre for this Squeeze show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Carlisle Sands...
Alestorm at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Official face value from £32.25. Resale tickets from £19.08. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's O2 Academy Sheffield for this Alestorm show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield, 37 ? 43 Arundel Gate,...
Rick Wakeman at Leicester De Montfort Hall

Rick Wakeman is a keyboardist and singer-songwriter from London, widely recognised for his time in the legendary progressive rock band Yes. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rick Wakeman events here. Staying the night in Leicester? Find somewhere near Leicester's De Montfort...
Jessie Ware at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jessie Ware events here. Official face value from £32.85. Resale tickets from £30.10. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's O2 Academy Birmingham for this Jessie Ware show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
