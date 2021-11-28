ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

A Question of Sport Live at Leeds first direct Arena

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

A Question of Sport Live at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests from the sporting world. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of A Question of Sport Live events here.
TV & VIDEOS
stereoboard.com

Royal Blood Will Be First Act To Headline New Swansea Arena In March

Royal Blood have lined up a huge Welsh show for the spring. The rock duo will be the first act to headline the new Swansea Arena on March 8. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3 and support will come from The Amazons. General Manager at Swansea Arena, Lisa Mart said:
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

A Question of Sport Live at Southampton Mayflower Theatre

A Question of Sport is a quiz show on BBC 1, hosted by Sue Barker and team members Matt Dawson and Phil Tuffnell, with rotating guests from the sporting world. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of A Question of Sport Live events here.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Hits Live at Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Hits Live is a massive event that takes place across arena venues in England in autumn, run by Free Radio, Hits Radio and Radio City. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Hits Live events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Question Of Sport#Boxing#Live Music#Uk#Leeds First Direct Arena#Motorpoint#Mma
stereoboard.com

The Libertines at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £42.10. Resale tickets from £110.19. Address: Leeds O2...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Alestorm at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Official face value from £32.25. Resale tickets from £19.08. Staying the night in Sheffield? Find somewhere near Sheffield's O2 Academy Sheffield for this Alestorm show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield, 37 ? 43 Arundel Gate,...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Steps Reschedule Recently Postponed Cardiff And Bournemouth Arena Shows To June 2022

Steps have rescheduled their recently postponed Cardiff and Bournemouth shows. The British pop legends pulled the concerts due to positive COVID-19 test within their touring party, but have now rearranged them to next summer, calling at the Welsh capital's Motorpoint Arena on June 1 and Bournemouth International Centre the following day. Original tickets remain valid.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Wrestling
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns With A New Character On NXT

Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Contract With The Company

Fans have seen a lot of movement in the world of professional wrestling throughout 2021, and now it seems that an AEW star is on their way out of the company. Big Swole recently took to Twitter to issue a statement revealing that she has spoke to Tony Khan and AEW officials, and she has decided not to sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, and that.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Considering Dropping One Of Its Titles

A little less silver. Titles are a rather simple concept in the world of wrestling as they are so easy to understand: the person who has the big shiny belt is at the top of the ladder and everyone else wants to take it away. That is something anyone can understand, but there is a limit to how many titles can still be effective. WWE seems to know this and might be dropping a title.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer May Be Returning To The Ring

Reunion time? It is rather rare to see a wrestling couple that sticks around. While they certainly do exist they can be few and far between. Those that do last are among some of the better known names in wrestling though and it can be fascinating to see them work together. That is what we are seeing at the moment, and now we might be getting another one together for the first time.
WWE
stereoboard.com

Hits Live at Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Hits Live is a massive event that takes place across arena venues in England in autumn, run by Free Radio, Hits Radio and Radio City. Hits Live will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Friday 19th November 2021 at the M&S Bank Arena.
ENTERTAINMENT
ghostcultmag.com

FESTIVAL REVIEW: Damnation Festival 2021- Live at Leeds University

In the time since its 2005 inception Damnation Festival has grown to into a four-stage affair that has become a mainstay of the UK metal scene. 2021’s festival on 6th November was significant for a number of reasons. Firstly, it marked the event’s return after a year off due to COVID restrictions. Secondly, it sold out in record time; as soon as the UK government announced the end of all restrictions (back in March), all tickets were swept up within a matter of weeks. Thirdly, the lineup had to be dramatically changed, with many major international acts such as Wolves in the Throne Room and Pig Destroyer having to have their appearances cancelled due to then-ongoing uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions. Fourthly and finally, 2021’s Damnation marked the end of its 14-year tenure at Leeds University: 2022’s festival will return to Manchester (where it first took place for two years) at a larger arena venue.
SOCIETY
stereoboard.com

Headie One, The Streets, Mabel And Becky Hill Lead Line-Up Announcement For NASS Festival 2022

The first wave of acts has been announced for NASS 2022. The festival that combines extreme sport and music will return to Royal Bath and West Showground once again in July, following the event's cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to an impressive musical line-up across seven stages, it will feature skate and BMX competitions, as well as street art.
ARTS
stereoboard.com

Deacon Blue at Manchester O2 Apollo

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 2 events in Manchester between Tuesday 30th November...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy