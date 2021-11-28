Larkin Poe at Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday. Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO