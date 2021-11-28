Larkin Poe at Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Larkin Poe are a Nashville-based Americana duo, consisting of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell. The band formed in 2010 after the pair's previous group, the Lovell Sisters, which contained their older sister Jessica, disbanded in 2009. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of...
Glass Animals are an English indie-rock band from Oxford, consisting of frontman Dave Bayley alongside Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Glass Animals events here. Official face value from £26.15. Resale tickets from £31.34. Staying...
The Charlatans are an alternative rock band from the West Midlands, currently consisting of Martin Blunt, Tim Burgess, Mark Collins and Tony Rogers. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Charlatans events here. Official face value from £39.35. Resale tickets from £20.47.
Friday, December 3, 2021 7:30 pm Event by Oxford Performing Arts Center and Parmalee Ticketswww.oxfordpac.org/events/detail/parmalee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful acts: Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, FOX & Friends All […]
The Libertines are an indie rock band from London, consisting of Carl Barat, Peter Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Libertines events here. Official face value from £42.10. Resale tickets from £110.19. Address: Leeds O2...
The Courteeners are an indie-rock band from Manchester, consisting of Liam Fray, Michael Campbell, Daniel Conan Moores, Mark Cuppello and Elina Lin. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of The Courteeners events here. Official face value from £39.90. Resale tickets from £57.79. Address:...
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are a British hardcore band from London, consisting of former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter, Dean Richardson, Memby Jago and Tom Mitchener. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Wednesday 24th November 2021 at the O2 Academy...
Levellers are an English folk-punk band from Brighton, currently consisting of frontman Mark Chadwick, alongside Jeremy Cunningham, Charlie Heather, Simon Friend, Jonathan Sevink and Matt Savage. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Levellers events here. Address: London O2 Academy Brixton, 211 Stockwell...
Myles Kennedy is an American musician, singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Alter Bridge, and as the lead vocalist in guitarist Slash's backing band, known as Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices....
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Even before Phil Collins and the members of Genesis took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, there was a sense that this was the end. “This is Genesis,” a concert-goer told his friends as they walked towards the arena an hour before showtime. “I’ll never see them again. We can’t be late!”
There’s a decent debate some out there are having about whether Phil Collins, who is 70 years old but now gets around like someone closer to 90, is in good enough physical condition to still be on the road putting himself through two-hour-plus rock concerts. And there’s a strong argument...
Tori Kelly finds comfort in her “North Star” in the first single from Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Playlist, the holiday movie spin-off of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The track (which is available for preorder) and the Roku Channel film arrive on Wednesday.
Produced by Harvey Mason Jr., and written by cast member Mary Steenburgen, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, the song finds Kelly singing of a holiday gathering in the wake of loss. “I’m always looking up, ’cause I can feel your love and I know just where you are in the sky and in my blood,” she sings. “And I’ve never been...
Staying the night in Leicester? Find somewhere near Leicester's O2 Academy Leicester for this Bugzy Malone show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Leicester O2 Academy Leicester, University Road, Leicester, LE1 7RH. Telephone: 08444772000. Venue Capacity: 1450. The O2 Academy...
Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
From Wells’ remarks at a panel at the 2021 Virtual Mississippi Book Festival in a panel discussion moderated by John T. Edge and featuring authors Michael Gorra, Ralph Eubanks and Wells. Go here to view their virtual discussion: https://vimeo.com/627013932. My memoir “In Faulkner’s Shadow” is about my courtship and marriage...
Shed Seven are an English indie-rock band from York, consisting of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Joe Johnson and Alan Leach. Shed Seven will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Monday 29th November 2021 at the O2 Academy Newcastle.
Moving from a Northern town with no boutiques and only large shopping centers with mainstream clothing stores, I was baffled by the amount of boutiques in Oxford. The Square never fails to amaze me with not only its beauty but also with its tons of boutique shopping. Despite growing up...
Oxford is full of history and a variety of experiences. You can enjoy the creative community of artists, writers and musicians, or the exciting activities around the University of Mississippi, particularly the football Saturdays in the Grove and the stadium. As the Visit Oxford website notes, “There is always something...
Comments / 0