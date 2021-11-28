ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcatrazz at Newcastle Upon Tyne Trillians

stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a...

www.stereoboard.com

Flashbak

33 Photographs of Newcastle in the 1970s

“I started taking photographs in my school days in the 1960s, as a means of recording my interest in railways,” says Trevor Ermel, whose photographs of Newcastle take us back to when the city was still synonymous with heavy industry. In the 1970s, old terraced streets were were being demolished....
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's the nightmare before Christmas': Furious families say they fear being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after 'North Pole Experience' event is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Families have expressed their fury after a Christmas experience for young children was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park, in Nottinghamshire, was due to be held from November 13 to December 23 but was initially delayed due to a plague of issues, including supplier problems and the weather.
U.K.
The Independent

Army deployed in Scotland as thousands of homes still without power after Arwen

Thousands of people are still without power and the Army has been deployed to help residents in areas which have suffered most from Storm Arwen.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said around 130 troops have been sent to the Grampian region of northern Scotland where 3,000 homes are still dark following damage to power lines over the past week.Troops will conduct door-to-door checks on more than 4,000 homes, and provide welfare support for remote communities.Mr Johnson said: “It was a very, very big storm. We are doing everything we can to to help people.“There were about 19,000 homes without (power) this...
WORLD
thehinsdalean.com

Once upon a time

Road trip - Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," mentions the Castle Inn, which was on Ogden Avenue. "Over time, (Benjamin) Fuller amassed about 800 acres. His acquisition in 1843 of a portion of Orente Grant's property included this building, Castle Inn. The inn, built by Grant in 1836, was located on the south side of the Southwest Trail, today's Ogden Avenue, just east of York Road. In addition to serving travelers, settlers took shelter at the inn while building their homes."
HINSDALE, IL
The Tab

The A-Z of student life in Newcastle

As our new students settle into the first term, here at The Tab we’ve been busy collating a list of all the best things that Newcastle has to offer, for all our newbies on campus. From mullets to Munchies, and Poly vs Posh, we’ve got it all. So, for all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
stereoboard.com

Pete Tong in Brighton - Ticket Options

Staying the night in Brighton? Find somewhere near Brighton's Centre for this Pete Tong show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Brighton Centre, Kings Road, Brighton, BN1 2GR. Telephone: 01273290131. Venue Capacity: 4500. The Brighton Centre is one of the...
LIFESTYLE
Rolling Stone

They Called Their Band Omicron. Now They’re Sharing the Name With a Covid Variant

Since his old metal band broke up five years ago, guitarist Li Heng Chan hadn’t given the project much thought. But last week, he began receiving texts and emails from family, friends, and one of his former bandmates. “They were saying, ‘Your band is in the news!’ ” Chan says. “Everyone’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to the stage … Omicron! On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization announced the name of the latest Covid-19 variant. Although it was chosen for being the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, the designation struck a chord with at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
montanarightnow.com

Once upon a nativity liquidation sale

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Treasure State is home to so many holiday traditions, tree lightings, parades and of course decorations. In Great Falls an old tradition is coming to an end as the owner of over 1,200 nativity scenes looks to sell her collection. Carol Olthoff has been collecting...
GREAT FALLS, MT
stereoboard.com

Deacon Blue at Manchester O2 Apollo

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 2 events in Manchester between Tuesday 30th November...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Simply Red Confirm Wiltshire Show As Part Of Longleat Live Series

Simply Red have joined the line-up for the Live At Longleat concert series in 2022. Mick Hucknall and band will perform within the grounds of Longleat House near Warminster on June 24, following fellow headliner Lionel Richie, who will appear on June 15. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3.
MUSIC

