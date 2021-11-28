Alcatrazz at Newcastle Upon Tyne Trillians

Road trip - Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," mentions the Castle Inn, which was on Ogden Avenue. "Over time, (Benjamin) Fuller amassed about 800 acres. His acquisition in 1843 of a portion of Orente Grant's property included this building, Castle Inn. The inn, built by Grant in 1836, was located on the south side of the Southwest Trail, today's Ogden Avenue, just east of York Road. In addition to serving travelers, settlers took shelter at the inn while building their homes."
Comments / 0