Songwriter Tony Hatch has revealed he is still composing at the age of 82 as he was awarded an OBE at Windsor Castle The pianist and creator of the Emmerdale theme tune was given the royal accolade for services to music and charity, at a ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal.After attending the ceremony with his wife Maggie, he told the PA news agency he felt “very very proud” to have been recognised for his music and work with children’s charity Variety.Hatch counted his hit single Downtown, and I Love The Little Things, which came second in the 1964 Eurovision...

