The Stylistics are an American soul group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, featuring original members Airrion Love and Herbert Murrell, alongside "Bo" Henderson and Jason Sharp. They are best known for tracks such as Stop, Look, Listen, You Are Everything, Betcha by Golly, Wow, People Make the World Go Round, I'm Stone in Love With You, Break Up to Make Up and You Make Me Feel Brand New.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO