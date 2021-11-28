ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deacon Blue at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

 5 days ago

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting...

Deacon Blue at Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Birmingham on Friday 19th November...
Deacon Blue at Hull Bonus Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Hull on Saturday 27th November...
Deacon Blue at Liverpool MS Bank Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Liverpool on Saturday 20th November...
Heart: Live at Royal Albert Hall

Celebrate the first-ever live performance of the band in London’s most famous venue in 2016. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson and their band rock the house to the rafters with hits and fan favorites like “Dreamboat Annie,” “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Barracuda.”
Deacon Blue at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Cardiff on Monday 22nd November...
Deacon Blue at London Eventim Apollo

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 2 events in London Wednesday 24th November 2021...
Deacon Blue at Plymouth Pavilions

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list...
Deacon Blue at Leeds first direct Arena

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list...
Rag'n'Bone Man Adds Cardiff Castle Show To Summer Tour Plans

Rag'n'Bone Man has added a huge Welsh show to his summer tour plans. The British vocalist, aka Rory Graham, will headline Cardiff Castle on July 9. Priority tickets go on sale at 9.30am on December 2,and you must sign up through See Tickets to access them. Graham, who put out...
Simply Red Confirm Wiltshire Show As Part Of Longleat Live Series

Simply Red have joined the line-up for the Live At Longleat concert series in 2022. Mick Hucknall and band will perform within the grounds of Longleat House near Warminster on June 24, following fellow headliner Lionel Richie, who will appear on June 15. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3.
The Hives at Nottingham Rock City

Official face value from £36.96. Resale tickets from £24.07. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock City for this Hives show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Nottingham Rock City, 8 Talbot Street, Nottingham, NG1 5GG. Telephone:...
Gary Barlow at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who’s topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full...
The Sweet at Birmingham Town Hall

The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Birmingham on Thursday...
Jon Hopkins at London Royal Albert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jon Hopkins events here. Official face value from £21.45. Resale tickets from £33.93. Address: London Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP. Telephone: 08454015034. Venue Capacity: 5272. The Royal Albert Hall is a massive concert...
The Garden in Concert at White Oak Music Hall

The experimental rock duo of Wyatt and Fletcher Shears come to the downstairs stage at White Oak for a night of songs from their 2020 album, Kiss My Super Bowl Ring, and earlier work. Admission. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Order tickets or learn more.
