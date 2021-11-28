Deacon Blue at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Deacon Blue are a Scottish rock pop band from Glasgow, currently consisting of singers Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, keyboard-player James Prime, and drummer Dougie Vipond, who were originally joined by Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling too. Deacon Blue will be performing 1 event in Birmingham on Friday 19th November...
Celebrate the first-ever live performance of the band in London’s most famous venue in 2016. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson and their band rock the house to the rafters with hits and fan favorites like “Dreamboat Annie,” “Magic Man,” “Crazy on You” and “Barracuda.”
Declan McKenna has announced a show at London's Royal Albert Hall. The singer-songwriter will be joined by "friends" — yet to be confirmed — at the iconic venue on May 2, with tickets on general sale at 9am on November 25. Confirming the news on social media, he said:. "So...
Primal Scream have added two new stops to their 'Screamadelica' live tour. The Scottish rock band will now also present their 1991 album at Halifax's Piece Hall on July 8 and Alexandra Head in Cardiff on July 22. The special guests for Halifax are yet to be announced, but Cardiff...
Rag'n'Bone Man has added a huge Welsh show to his summer tour plans. The British vocalist, aka Rory Graham, will headline Cardiff Castle on July 9. Priority tickets go on sale at 9.30am on December 2,and you must sign up through See Tickets to access them. Graham, who put out...
Simply Red have joined the line-up for the Live At Longleat concert series in 2022. Mick Hucknall and band will perform within the grounds of Longleat House near Warminster on June 24, following fellow headliner Lionel Richie, who will appear on June 15. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 3.
Blue will tour the UK and Ireland in September and October 2022. The reunited boyband will return to celebrate their 20th anniversary with arena shows in Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Nottingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth. The 20th Anniversary Heart & Soul Tour also includes a...
Official face value from £36.96. Resale tickets from £24.07.
Michael Bublé has added two new shows to his rescheduled summer UK tour. The Canadian vocalist will now kick off the trek with concerts at Waddeston Manor, Aylesbury on July 2 and Floors Castle, Kelso on July 4. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 3. The tour...
Gary Barlow is an award-winning British singer-songwriter who's topped the UK Albums and Singles charts as both a solo musician and as lead singer and songwriter of pop group Take That. He's sold over 50 million records worldwide.
The Sweet are a legendary glam rock band from London that rose to fame in the 1970s. Their best known line up consisted of lead vocalist Brian Connolly, bass player Steve Priest, guitarist Andy Scott and drummer Mick Tucker. The Sweet will be performing 1 event in Birmingham on Thursday
Official face value from £21.45. Resale tickets from £33.93. Address: London Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, SW7 2AP. Telephone: 08454015034. Venue Capacity: 5272. The Royal Albert Hall is a massive concert
The experimental rock duo of Wyatt and Fletcher Shears come to the downstairs stage at White Oak for a night of songs from their 2020 album, Kiss My Super Bowl Ring, and earlier work. Admission. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Order tickets or learn more.
