Well, this is perfect: after the pandemic caused the cancelation of last year’s Winterfest Parade in Norwich, this year’s theme is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. The Grinch did steal last year's holiday festivities, but Winterfest returns Sunday, with a different format. Groups will perform in three locations — near the rotary, by the intersection after Artspace, and at the intersection by the courthouse.

NORWICH, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO