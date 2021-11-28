Wizkid at London O2 Arena

It’s almost showtime at the Tabernacle, the hundred-year-old church-turned-concert-hall in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, where Wizkid is set to perform to a sold-out crowd. Though the 31-year-old Nigerian megastar himself has yet to arrive, preparations are being made for him backstage. Steaming trays of jollof rice are lined up on the bar next to bottles of Hennessy; a fresh batch of performance outfits is being arranged by his stylist Karen Binns, who has flown in from London for the last leg of the American tour. A member of his entourage scurries in wearing head-to-toe tie-dye and schlepping a royal blue Goyard duffle bag, stuffed to the gills. He unpacks it hurriedly, pulling out box-fresh pairs of slip-on shoes – Balenciaga slippers, Gucci mules, Rick Owens’s much sought-after Birkenstock clogs – like rabbits out of a hat, and lines them up on the floor. Moments later, Wizkid ambles through the door in a cloud of smoke, dressed in the kind of loungewear that would look right at home in Liberace’s mansion: a pyjama set cut from vintage baroque-print silk, Chanel sunnies and furry red Balenciaga slides. Even in the half-light of the green room, it’s impossible to ignore the two gigantic diamond-encrusted Jesus-piece chains that are glistening around his neck or the sizeable diamond hoops tugging at his earlobes.

