Wizkid at London O2 Arena

 5 days ago

Wizkid—real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun—is an Afrobeat singer-songwriter from Lagos,...

Wizkid Talks Touring, Fatherhood And World Domination

It’s almost showtime at the Tabernacle, the hundred-year-old church-turned-concert-hall in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, where Wizkid is set to perform to a sold-out crowd. Though the 31-year-old Nigerian megastar himself has yet to arrive, preparations are being made for him backstage. Steaming trays of jollof rice are lined up on the bar next to bottles of Hennessy; a fresh batch of performance outfits is being arranged by his stylist Karen Binns, who has flown in from London for the last leg of the American tour. A member of his entourage scurries in wearing head-to-toe tie-dye and schlepping a royal blue Goyard duffle bag, stuffed to the gills. He unpacks it hurriedly, pulling out box-fresh pairs of slip-on shoes – Balenciaga slippers, Gucci mules, Rick Owens’s much sought-after Birkenstock clogs – like rabbits out of a hat, and lines them up on the floor. Moments later, Wizkid ambles through the door in a cloud of smoke, dressed in the kind of loungewear that would look right at home in Liberace’s mansion: a pyjama set cut from vintage baroque-print silk, Chanel sunnies and furry red Balenciaga slides. Even in the half-light of the green room, it’s impossible to ignore the two gigantic diamond-encrusted Jesus-piece chains that are glistening around his neck or the sizeable diamond hoops tugging at his earlobes.
CELEBRITIES
Wizkid: Fans ‘breach’ entry barriers at O2 Arena to enter sellout concert

Fans rushed security barriers and charged their way into a concert at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday night, in scenes less than a month after the deadly Astroworld crowd crush in the United States.Mostly young fans were at the former Millennium Dome to see Wizkid, the Nigerian singer and songwriter, as part of his Made In Lagos tour.The “No Stress” hitmaker is playing three nights at the North Greenwich venue. According to the venue website, the first two dates were sold out and the third was added at a later stage “due to demand”. In videos shared on social...
WORLD
Wizkid brings out Chris Brown at O2 show for singer’s first UK performance in a decade

Wizkid brought out controversial R&B singer Chris Brown during the first of his sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London. The Nigerian artist was performing as part of his Made in Lagos tour. The first show broke the record for fastest-selling Afrobeats gig after tickets sold out in under 12 minutes.During last night’s (Sunday 28 November) performance, Wizkid brought out special guests including Nigerian artist Tems and UK rapper Skepta.Chris Brown came out to perform a rendition of “Go Crazy”, his 2020 collaboration with Young Thug. It marked the controversial R&B singer’s first UK performance in over a...
CELEBRITIES
Wizkid
Drake
Wizkid live in London: a celebratory victory lap for the Afrobeats star

After releasing the biggest Afrobeats song of 2020, Wizkid’s decade-plus career has finally led him here: to the coveted The O2. Most artists dream of selling it out once, let alone three times over in under 15 minutes – but considering the Nigerian star has dropped a flawless album like ‘Made In Lagos’ it all makes sense.
THEATER & DANCE
Investigation Underway After Fans Crashed London Wizkid Show

Security procedures are being reviewed by London’s O2 Arena after fans broke into Wizkid’s show at the venue Sunday night (Nov. 28). Social media footage showed fans storming through security gates ahead of the show, one of three dates the Nigerian singer is playing at the arena. A spokesperson for...
WORLD
