ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Darius Garland's floater is the next step in his breakout campaign

By Mac Robinson
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzzTm_0d8PmaqM00

Entering the 2021-22 season, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was the top pick by NBA executives for a breakout season. In what has become a nightly occurrence, the third-year guard is proving them right.

The Vanderbilt product scored a game-high 26 points while dishing out 11 assists in the team’s 105-92 win ove the Magic on Saturday night.

Garland, 21, has really come into his own offensively, showcasing the ability to score in multiple ways as well as creating both in his dribbling and passing.

The additions of Cavaliers big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint have allowed Garland to take the next step in his interior offensive game, with the threat of lobs for both opening Garland to utilize his floater.

“He keeps big guys on their toes because they don’t know what he’s going to do,” Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following the win on Saturday. “I think he’s done a great job of being deceptive and putting guys in adverse positions because they don’t know what he’s going to do, if it’s going to float, lob, keep his dribble alive or make the [pass] out.”

With Garland stepping up his game, it makes life easier on Allen, who has been on the receiving end of many alley-oops from Garland throughout the season.

“It changes the game completely,” Allen said of Garland’s development in the paint this season. “They say the roller [in pick-and-rolls] has a lot of gravity and brings people to him, but Darius draws three guys in every time he goes to the paint. Even his floater, sometimes, I get confused if it’s a floater or a lob! It’s a good problem to have. He just does so well, whether it’s the pass out, the lob, the shot. He knows which option to pick every time.”

With Collin Sexton out for the season, a lot of offensive responsibility has fallen on his shoulders and Garland has clearly stepped up to the challenge, averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 assists since Sexton’s injury against the Knicks on November 7th.

The Young Grasshopper Returns

Cavaliers promising rookie Evan Mobley made his return to the lineup for the Cavaliers for the first time since injuring his elbow against the Boston Celtics on November 15th. It’s pretty safe to say that it was a success.

Mobley quietly had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a team-high four blocks. With the big man back in action, the rest of the lineup had the ability to play more freely on the defensive end of the court.

“It makes them feel safe,” Bickerstaff said after the game. “The combination of [Mobley] and Jarrett [Allen] are two of the best rim protectors in our league. When you have those guys back there, you feel a lot more comfortable on the ball and how aggressive you can be on the ball. It really helps our defense shrink the floor and try to speed teams up and keep them out of their comfort zones.”

The combination of Mobley, Allen, and fellow big man Lauri Markkanen adds plenty of length on the defensive end. Add in a premier on-ball defender like Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, and Bickerstaff and co. could have opponents locked down like Fort Knox.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates future

Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland do the best they can against Nets

The shorthanded Cavs lost to the Nets on Wednesday. The Cavs have lost two straight, falling to the Nets on Wednesday night 109-99. Cleveland got back Kevin Love and Dean Wade had one of his better shooting nights on the year, but not having Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, and Lauri Markkanen isn’t a good thing for a team with renewed playoff hopes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Jarrett Allen
ClutchPoints

Darius Garland reacts to Stephen Curry torching Cavs in 4Q meltdown

It was another day at the office for Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Thursday night after torching the Cleveland Cavaliers with 40 points to get the 104-89 win. Curry caught fire in the fourth quarter, dropping 20 markers on an array of shots from here to Oakland. But aside from the two-time MVP waxing hot yet again, the Warriors defense also put in the work, holding the Cavaliers to only eight points in the final frame compared to their 36 to erase a 13-point deficit.
NBA
numberfire.com

Darius Garland (neck) questionable for Cavaliers Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Garland is dealing with a neck strain, which does not sound enjoyable whatsoever. As such, his ability to play Wednesday is currently not known. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Garland sit, Ricky Rubio could enter the starting five as the team's top option at point guard.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Darius Garland is showing further growth on interior in Year 3

Heading into this season, there were high expectations placed on Darius Garland heading into this third season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and rightfully so. Garland had a bounce-back year in 2020-21 with 17.4 points and 6.1 assists per contest. Also, in the offseason, Garland participated with the USA Select Team,...
NBA
FanSided

Darius Garland will make-or-break Cleveland Cavaliers season

The spotlight is on Darius Garland now that Collin Sexton is out for the season with a meniscus injury. The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer satisfied with another year of tanking. They want to win, and Garland is the one they are counting on to take them there. It is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bally Sports Cleveland
SportsGrid

Cavs’ Darius Garland To Play Wednesday Against Suns

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Darius Garland will play in Wednesday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1463644591995998214. Garland, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, is expected to start at guard for the Cavaliers, last playing in a 117-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cavs: Why Darius Garland is likely CLE’s next max player

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t given out a max contract since they handed one out in the 2015 offseason, but Darius Garland has an excellent shot to be the first since Kevin Love it seems. Darius Garland is having the breakout season that the Cavs and many it appears were expecting...
NBA
Akron Beacon Journal

Scrappy Cavs fighting through flurry of injuries as Darius Garland, others step up

There's a different feeling with the Cavaliers this season, one of a team hoping to contend for a playoff spot well ahead of schedule. The Cavs' overreaching identity has become one of a scrappy young team not satisfied with another season in the lottery, but the on-court identity has had to constantly shift as injuries have taken their toll and shifted the rotation time and time again.
NBA
Miami Herald

Darius Garland scores 26 points, Cavaliers beat Magic 105-92

Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 points, rookie Evan Mobley had 13 points in his return from a sprained right elbow and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 105-92 on Saturday night. Mobley missed four games after getting entangled with Boston’s Enes Kanter on Nov. 15. The No. 3...
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Darius Garland hits milestone, leads Cavs past Magic

Darius Garland had a season-high 26 points to go with 11 assists, Jarrett Allen posted his own double-double, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers ended their five-game losing streak with a 105-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Garland became the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to reach 2,000...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland emphatically declares that the Cavs are ‘back’ after snapping their losing streak

Before Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers had been reeling. They had lost five consecutive games, which dropped their record to 9-10. But Cleveland bounced back in a strong way in its game on Saturday versus the Orlando Magic, defeating them 105-92. Starting point guard Darius Garland played a huge role in the win. After the game, he confidently declared on Instagram that the Cavs are “back.”
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

The perfect holiday gifts for the Cleveland Cavaliers fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Cleveland Cavaliers fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or maybe...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy