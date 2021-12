When I heard that lovely Michael Buerk – a fine journalist by the way who broke the news of the Ethiopian famine of 1984, which gave us Live Aid – was himself in the news for saying that the BBC is too “woke” and that freedom of speech is “seriously under threat”, I feared the worst. Could it be that the massive gobfest that is The Moral Maze had been, as the phrase goes, “cancelled”?Well, it hasn’t. Things like that actually don’t happen on Radio 4 because, well, Radio 4 is the most – small c – conservative institution in...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO