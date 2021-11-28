ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary Election Set to Bolster President

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISHKEK (Reuters) -Allies of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov appeared set to win Sunday's parliamentary election by a landslide, according to early figures, further cementing his grip on the Central Asian nation with close ties to Russia and China. A Russian military airbase located in Kyrgyzstan allows Moscow to project...

Opposition in Kyrgyzstan challenges election results

MOSCOW (AP) — Scores of opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan rallied Monday to challenge the results of a parliamentary election that was swept by parties loyal to the country’s president. Sunday’s election came just over just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kyrgyzstan Votes In Repeat Elections Dogged By Coup Allegations

Voters in Kyrgyzstan went to the polls on November 28 in the Central Asian nation's fourth vote in a little over a year. As of 2 p.m. local time, the Central Election Committee (BShK) reported that just over 16 percent of voters had cast ballots, 12 percent less than the number of voters who had cast ballots by the same time in the October 4, 2020, parliamentary elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
