Sudan Appoints New Director of General Intelligence - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudans's sovereign council has appointed a new director...

94.3 Jack FM

Sudan’s Hamdok to review appointments made by military

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said. After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan’s military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important positions in...
MILITARY
WNMT AM 650

Sudan’s Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday. The news follows the appointment of a new head of the general intelligence service and comes a week...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Sudan's Hamdok Would Quit if Post-Coup Deal Not Implemented - Source

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will quit if a political agreement he signed with the military last week is not implemented or fails to receive backing from political factions, a source close to him said on Wednesday. Hamdok was released from house arrest and restored to his...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council. The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding “assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders”.
WORLD
investing.com

Nigeria’s E-Health Africa Sees Appointment of New Executive Director

EHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that aims to build stronger health systems through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, today announces that Juliet Odogwu is the incoming Executive Director of the organization. Juliet Odogwu is the current Director of Program and impact and will continue in this current position....
AFRICA
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
