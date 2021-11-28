ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel worries Iran will get sanctions relief without capping nuclear projects

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWSOj_0d8Pe1wc00
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads a weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, November 14, 2021. Ariel Schalit/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Israel worries Iran will secure a windfall in sanctions relief in renewed nuclear negotiations with world powers but will not sufficiently roll back projects with bomb-making potential, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

Negotiators will convene in Vienna on Monday in a last-ditch effort to salvage a nuclear deal which the United States under then-President Donald Trump quit in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran. That led to breaches of the deal by Tehran, and dismayed the other powers involved.

Israel, which is not a party to the talks, opposed the original 2015 pact as too limited in scope and duration. Israeli leaders have long threatened military action against Iran if they deem diplomacy a dead end for denying it nuclear weaponry.

The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

"Israel is very worried about the readiness to remove the sanctions and to allow a flow of billions (of dollars) to Iran in exchange for unsatisfactory restrictions in the nuclear realm," Bennett told his cabinet in televised remarks.

"This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran."

Few expect a breakthrough in the talks as Iran's uranium enrichment activities have escalated in an apparent bid to gain leverage against the West.

Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The new round begins after a hiatus caused by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric.

Reporting by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Weaponry#Israeli#Americans#Iranian
KREX

US defense chief slams China’s drive for hypersonic weapons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — America’s defense chief rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defenses “increases tensions in the region.” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s stern comments after annual security talks with South Korea, a […]
MILITARY
Axios

Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a...
WORLD
MSNBC

As Iran talks resume, Trump's failure starts to look even worse

Two and a half years after the Trump administration abandoned the international nuclear agreement with Iran, diplomats returned to the negotiating table yesterday in Vienna, hoping to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The odds of success aren't great. When the historic agreement was reached in 2015, Iran...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Iran accuses Israel of 'lies to poison' nuclear talks

VIENNA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Iran on Wednesday accused Israel of "trumpeting lies to poison" the Vienna talks on reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers and it said all parties in the negotiations faced a test of their political will to complete the job. "Israeli regime whose existence...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Canada joins U.S, EU and Britain in imposing new Belarus sanctions

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities in coordination with international partners on Thursday to protest against what it called attacks on human rights and acts of repression, Ottawa said. A foreign ministry statement said Canada was acting together with the United States,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf Friday, hoping to seal a major arms contract after this fall's Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s role in the region. The two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency — and ahead of the French 2022 presidential election where Macron is expected to seek a second term. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, a deal that Paris and Abu Dhabi have discussed for...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country’s borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin hits back as NATO warns Moscow against attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia...
POLITICS
New York Post

To keep Iran from going nuclear — and prevent war — America must work with Israel

The United States this week resumed long-delayed indirect nuclear talks with Iran in a very weak position. Recent meetings with senior defense officials from our closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel, were the most pessimistic I can recall. They perceive America as checked out, adrift, pusillanimous, unfeared and desperate to avoid military confrontation and Iran as emboldened and nearing the nuclear-weapons threshold. These conditions herald a major Israel-Iran war, and US and Israeli policies need to adjust to prepare for it.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy