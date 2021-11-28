ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest Park, WA

Letter to the Editor: Stop herbicide use in Lake Forest Park

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Last August, Lake Forest Park residents were concerned to see that the city contracted the use of herbicides Roundup and Garlon 4 along Perkins way — including along salmon-bearing McAleer Creek. Herbicidal removal of invasive species constituted phase one of the Perkins Way project while phase two involves native plantings in...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shorelineareanews.com

Lake Forest Park Reservoir cover replacement project update

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Contractor Crews began construction on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project on May 17, 2021 and hoped to have it done by the end of this year. The 60million gallon reservoir is located on NE 195th by Horizon View Park and is a...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
kicdam.com

Herbicide To Be Used On Iowa Great Lakes Invasive Species

Okoboji, IA (Radio Iowa)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is planning to apply a new hercide on part of East Lake Okoboji in attempt to combat an invasive plant. Fisheries Biologist Mike Hawkins says Sonar has been around since the 1980s but has never been applied on Iowa Great Lakes.
IOWA STATE
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Eliminating Parking From Olive Ave. Will Hurt Businesses

Hi. Allow me to say that I LOVE BURBANK! The City and the Community has welcomed me and made me “at home” for many, many years. It was this that inspired me to start and grow roots here with my dream for a community destination where people would be welcomed, listened to and inspired to live a healthy lifestyle. That inspiration led to my choosing Burbank as FunXional Fitness’ home.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Lake Forest Park, WA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Extending Loop Trolley through Forest Park is pure folly

Regarding the letter “Trolley should link the Loop to more park attractions” (Nov. 7): Extending Joe Edwards’ Folly Trolley through Forest Park is ridiculous. What has already been built is a fiasco and should never have been done because of the cost. Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbicides#Bacteria#Herbicidal
Savannah Morning News

Garden City gym complex one of the largest recreation investments city will make in years

Resident Donna Williams remembers when the Garden City gymnasium was in its heyday decades ago. As a youth she attended skate nights at the facility and remembers people rollerblading across the basketball court's shiny hardwood floors.  "It's almost as if we were on the cutting edge because you could skate here. ... Some of the other municipalities back in the day...
GARDEN CITY, GA
The Independent

Vast ocean rubbish patches bringing coastal species into marine ecosystems ‘undisturbed for millennia’, scientists warn

Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea.In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems...
ENVIRONMENT
shorelineareanews.com

Paint mishap on SR 99 in Lynnwood

Due to this: northbound SR 99 in Lynnwood was closed for an hour at SW 148th and the ramp from northbound SR 525 to northbound SR 99 was closed as well. And yes, it really was only 40 gallons.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Times

Chemicals not detected at harmful levels in Tualatin water

Dangerous levels of artificial chemicals use in manufacturing were not detected at or above the reporting limit.Test results of Tualatin's drinking water show that chemicals that could lead to adverse human health effects were not detected at or above the reporting limit. Terrance W. Leahy, Tualatin's water manager, said a test for 24 PFAS came back as "non-detects." On Oct. 19, the Oregon DEQ took samples from the city's aquifer after the Oregon Health Authority selected Tualatin as a site to test for potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are artificial chemicals found in food packaging, carpets, non-stick cooking products, medical supplies, firefighting foam and more. Tualatin was one of 150 drinking systems throughout the state selected to be tested for what are known as so-called "forever chemicals," the Salem Statesman Journal previously reported. The city's aquifer is located at Southwest 108th Avenue and Dogwood Street. {loadposition sub-article-01}
shorelineareanews.com

Reception for retiring Shoreline Councilmembers on December 13

The City of Shoreline is holding a reception for Will Hall, Keith McGlashan, and Susan Chang, who are retiring at the end of their terms on the Shoreline City Council the last day of December. Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5 - 6:30pm. The reception will be held outside and...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Upcoming openings on Shoreline's Planning Commission

The City of Shoreline invites interested individuals to apply for upcoming openings on the Planning Commission. City Council will appoint volunteers to serve four-year terms beginning April 2022. Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Community Service Applications are available at City Hall...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7 - 9pm on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/97515984680. You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone. Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680. Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782. Webinar...
POLITICS
Port Townsend Leader

Officials should stop putting us through hell | Letter to the editor

To our dear representatives, congratulations. You have proposed to destroy one of the things that makes Port Townsend unique. The wide boulevard graced by the tall poplars cannot be replaced with a narrower road way and lollipop trees — or any other tree — without looking and feeling like some street in a relatively recent pop-up town on the east side.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy