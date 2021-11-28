Letter to the Editor: Stop herbicide use in Lake Forest Park
By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
5 days ago
Last August, Lake Forest Park residents were concerned to see that the city contracted the use of herbicides Roundup and Garlon 4 along Perkins way — including along salmon-bearing McAleer Creek. Herbicidal removal of invasive species constituted phase one of the Perkins Way project while phase two involves native plantings in...
Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Contractor Crews began construction on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project on May 17, 2021 and hoped to have it done by the end of this year. The 60million gallon reservoir is located on NE 195th by Horizon View Park and is a...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA —On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Forterra transferred Lake Washington waterfront property to the City of Lake Forest Park in a two-year, $5 million strategy to conserve key parcels from development. In 2019, these properties went into bankruptcy, and the City of Lake Forest Park wanted to...
Okoboji, IA (Radio Iowa)– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is planning to apply a new hercide on part of East Lake Okoboji in attempt to combat an invasive plant. Fisheries Biologist Mike Hawkins says Sonar has been around since the 1980s but has never been applied on Iowa Great Lakes.
Hi. Allow me to say that I LOVE BURBANK! The City and the Community has welcomed me and made me “at home” for many, many years. It was this that inspired me to start and grow roots here with my dream for a community destination where people would be welcomed, listened to and inspired to live a healthy lifestyle. That inspiration led to my choosing Burbank as FunXional Fitness’ home.
Regarding the letter “Trolley should link the Loop to more park attractions” (Nov. 7): Extending Joe Edwards’ Folly Trolley through Forest Park is ridiculous. What has already been built is a fiasco and should never have been done because of the cost. Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit...
FREEPORT — Concerns about potential stormwater flooding of neighboring properties prompted Walton County's Technical Review Committee (TRC) this week to delay any action on a proposal for an 82-unit condominium complex planned for a 4.66-acre tract in the Sandestin resort community. With a unanimous Wednesday vote, the TRC — a...
Resident Donna Williams remembers when the Garden City gymnasium was in its heyday decades ago. As a youth she attended skate nights at the facility and remembers people rollerblading across the basketball court's shiny hardwood floors.
"It's almost as if we were on the cutting edge because you could skate here. ... Some of the other municipalities back in the day...
Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea.In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems...
Dangerous levels of artificial chemicals use in manufacturing were not detected at or above the reporting limit.Test results of Tualatin's drinking water show that chemicals that could lead to adverse human health effects were not detected at or above the reporting limit. Terrance W. Leahy, Tualatin's water manager, said a test for 24 PFAS came back as "non-detects." On Oct. 19, the Oregon DEQ took samples from the city's aquifer after the Oregon Health Authority selected Tualatin as a site to test for potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are artificial chemicals found in food packaging, carpets, non-stick cooking products, medical supplies, firefighting foam and more. Tualatin was one of 150 drinking systems throughout the state selected to be tested for what are known as so-called "forever chemicals," the Salem Statesman Journal previously reported. The city's aquifer is located at Southwest 108th Avenue and Dogwood Street. {loadposition sub-article-01}
The City of Shoreline is holding a reception for Will Hall, Keith McGlashan, and Susan Chang, who are retiring at the end of their terms on the Shoreline City Council the last day of December. Monday, December 13, 2021 from 5 - 6:30pm. The reception will be held outside and...
The City of Shoreline invites interested individuals to apply for upcoming openings on the Planning Commission. City Council will appoint volunteers to serve four-year terms beginning April 2022. Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Community Service Applications are available at City Hall...
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board Meeting Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 7 - 9pm on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/97515984680. You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the meeting over the telephone. Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680. Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782. Webinar...
Fri 12/3 (3pm - 8pm) Trees of all sizes and various price points. Cash and credit card payments accepted. Lake Forest Park Towne Center (Windermere office) intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way (17711 Ballinger Way NE)
To our dear representatives, congratulations. You have proposed to destroy one of the things that makes Port Townsend unique. The wide boulevard graced by the tall poplars cannot be replaced with a narrower road way and lollipop trees — or any other tree — without looking and feeling like some street in a relatively recent pop-up town on the east side.
Comments / 1