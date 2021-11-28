Letter to the Editor: Stop herbicide use in Lake Forest Park

Dangerous levels of artificial chemicals use in manufacturing were not detected at or above the reporting limit.Test results of Tualatin's drinking water show that chemicals that could lead to adverse human health effects were not detected at or above the reporting limit. Terrance W. Leahy, Tualatin's water manager, said a test for 24 PFAS came back as "non-detects." On Oct. 19, the Oregon DEQ took samples from the city's aquifer after the Oregon Health Authority selected Tualatin as a site to test for potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are artificial chemicals found in food packaging, carpets, non-stick cooking products, medical supplies, firefighting foam and more. Tualatin was one of 150 drinking systems throughout the state selected to be tested for what are known as so-called "forever chemicals," the Salem Statesman Journal previously reported. The city's aquifer is located at Southwest 108th Avenue and Dogwood Street. {loadposition sub-article-01}

