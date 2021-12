In the November 1 issue of Toledo City Paper, our listing of the prices for the Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas event was incorrect. Our listing said the prices were $21 for adults, $18 for children and that seniors were free. The correct prices are $23 for adults, $20 for both children (2-11) AND seniors (60+). Reservations are also required for all attendees. We deeply apologize for the error.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO