Video Games

Bitcast 181 : Reflecting on a Year with the Xbox Series X / S and PS5

By Seasoned Gaming
seasonedgaming.com
 5 days ago

Bitcast 181 : Reflecting on a Year with the Xbox Series X /...

seasonedgaming.com

gamerant.com

Maneater PS5 and Xbox Series X Update Adds Ray Tracing

To commemorate 5 million sharks seeking vengeance on Port Clovis, the team at Tripwire Interactive has released an update for Maneater. There are a number of improvements being made to the game, however, the addition of Ray Tracing to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Maneater is the most notable.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch Black Friday Bundles Revealed

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch bundles expected from GameStop Black Friday event. GameStop is undoubtedly trying to make their customers happy this Thanksgiving and Black Friday Season. Lackluster restocks plagued this year as console demand remains high. Retailers...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

World of Warcraft Complete Edition: Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5?

Blizzard has launched many games on console but has always been hesitant when it comes to the World of Warcraft series. When asked about its absence, Blizzard has always focused on the game’s core audience and avoiding fragmentation across platforms. There have also been challenges when it comes to the...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Plague RPG Thymesia Delayed, Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 have announced that their action RPG Thymesia, initially scheduled for a December 7th, 2021 launch on PC, will now launch in 2022, and also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Team17 issued a statement on the game’s Steam page:. “Together with...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X
gamingideology.com

Big Battlefield 2042 Update Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Developers DICE promise that a new Battlefield 2042 update will be released this week that will help rebalance the game. Current gameplay issues are looked at and the BF team tries to fix the worst issues first. The good news is that three Battlefield 2042 updates will be released before...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hunt: Showdown update boosts performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hunt: Showdown has received a new update, improving the game’s performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In short, console users playing the game on newer systems can expect frame rates of up to 60 FPS instead of previously capped 30 FPS. This welcome upgrade arrives alongside a list of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop Already Attracting Campers for PS5 & Xbox Series X Thanksgiving Restock

Some determined campers are already waiting outside GameStop stores for the Thanksgiving PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. Console scarcity is sadly still prevalent during this Holiday season. Thus, many gamers are doing everything at reach to get a console during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. In response to this demand,...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Best Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S accessories 2021

Best Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S accessories Windows Central 2021. In 2020, Microsoft kickstarted a new console cycle with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both of these beefy consoles sport much more powerful internals, beating out their Xbox One X and Xbox One S cousins with improved SSD storage, better CPUs, and much more. However, no home console experience is complete without some sexy accessories to go with it. We're rounding up our top picks for accessories that are confirmed to be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to make sure you're getting the best experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal brings $20 discount for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Gamers who are fans of Ubisoft’s first-person shooter franchise Far Cry shouldn’t miss this Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal that is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming deals for this year. The best Black Friday deals in gaming will let you invest in new consoles and accessories, as well as expand your library of games. Any collection will benefit from the addition of Far Cry 6, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $20 discount to bring the action game’s price down to just $40 from its original price of $60.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Walmart’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is now live for Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update November 222th, 6:50PM ET: Walmart has sold out. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we hear of another round of free or paywalled restocks. Walmart kicked off its Black Friday deals with a bang, granting Walmart Plus subscribers early access to a big console restock. Paid members can now have a go at snagging a PlayStation 5 (both the $499.99 disc-based version and $399.99 digital version are available) or the $499.99 Xbox Series X console.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X today, with Walmart+ early access

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles via its online store today, November 22, from 1pm PT / 4pm ET. The consoles are available as part of Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which launch today, and Walmart+ members get early access to the most sought-after products like PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GameStop: PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch consoles in stock on Thanksgiving

If you’re hoping to get a PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch this holiday season or “Black Friday” (which is now basically the entirety of November), you may have to skip Thanksgiving dinner. While many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give their workers time to spend with their families or loved ones, GameStop will open its doors during prime feasting hours.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Video Game Deals on Amazon 2021: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Some of the best video game deals of the year come during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on Amazon. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to sort the wheat from the chaff when it comes to electronics on the site, so it can be tough to find significant savings on desirable items. Nevertheless, we’ve combed through Amazon video game deals to find the best that Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring.
FIFA
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #19 — Xbox Series X|S

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES

