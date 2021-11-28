ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss sells art collection

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Moss is selling her art collection. The 47-year-old supermodel - who recently sold her £10 million home in Highgate, north London, to relocate permanently to her base in the Cotswolds - has amassed works by artists including Polly Morgan and Damien Hirst over the years, but she's has been quietly...

Taos News

Discovered Gems: The Wurlitzer collection at 203 Fine Art

Taos is a small town with a big heart. It is also a big destination for creative types of every genre. Combine heart and art, and you get the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation (HWF) of New Mexico, nestled on 15 acres at the end of a long driveway on Los Pandos Road and minutes from the historic district.
TAOS, NM
hooplanow.com

Abstract Ideas: Abstract Art from the Collection

Culled from CRMA’s collection of works created after 1950, Abstract Ideas explores the potential of abstraction in the hands of post-World War II artists. In some cases, the subject matter has been only slightly abstracted, diverging only a little from the way they appear in nature. In other cases, artists have moved completely away from any recognizable object in pursuit of more emotional or intellectual goals. In all cases, however, artists maintained their relationship to and dialogue with the fundamental properties of art such as balance, form, line, color, and rhythm. Investigating the various degrees of abstraction found in modern paintings and sculpture, this exhibition presents a diverse group of works, each of which operates on different emotional and intellectual levels.
VISUAL ART
News Channel Nebraska

Art collective claims 2021 Turner Prize with Irish pub installation

A group of 11 artists and activists has claimed the prestigious Turner Prize after transforming a gallery space into an Irish pub. Array Collective, which uses installations, performance art and protest to explore social issues, was announced this year's winner at a ceremony in Coventry, UK, on Wednesday. Based in...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Bristol gig goer Big Jeff launches full art collection

A man famed for his love of live music has released his full art collection in an exhibition that aims to encourage conversation around mental health. A familiar face at Bristol gigs, Jeff Johns, known as 'Big Jeff', started sketching musicians during their concerts as a form of therapy. He...
VISUAL ART
Gadget Flow

SuperGero fluorescent art toys are a limited-edition collection by 12 famous artists

Created by international artists, the SuperGero fluorescent art toys come in a limited-edition series. These glowing toys come from a collaboration between Whatsboxx and 12 legendary artists around the globe. Designed for anyone who’s at least 14 years old, these creative rotating 3D models are truly one of a kind. The SuperGero Series One includes 12 3-inch toys, and each one comes in its own sealed surprise box. And it comes with 6- or 10-inch limited art toys, so you’ll get a blind box with any one of the characters inside. Or buy 6-inch or bigger toys, depending on what you like. They include Sumoskull, Onislayer, Kiko Napalm, SG-83, The Lost Astronaut, Giro Graff, and Super Blooms. Additionally, there are Acherontia Atropos, The Bored Gyro, Superwujiro, and two surprise characters. You don’t know which character you’ll get until you open your box—so why not try and collect them all?
VISUAL ART
crossroadstoday.com

N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

LONDON (AP) — An 11-person collective from Belfast that aims to transcend Northern Ireland’s political and religious divides won the U.K.’s prestigious Turner Prize for art on Wednesday. The Array Collective took the 25,000 pound ($33,000) prize for “The Druithaib’s Ball,” a recreation of a traditional Irish shebeen, or speakeasy,...
VISUAL ART
racer.com

Kuruma NFT and RACER launch magazine cover art collection

Hot on the heels of announcing the industry’s first “autoverse,” where users can buy, sell and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in a dedicated online setting, Kuruma NFT Inc. announced today that it is joining forces with RACER magazine. In addition to playing a role as one of Kuruma’s launch partners, RACER will be offering artwork from many of its most memorable covers as NFTs.
CARS
