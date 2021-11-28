I’m a Celebrity contestants removed from set due to Storm Arwen

ITV bosses have confirmed that the contestants of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been removed from Gwrych castle due to the weather.

“While we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle,” reads a statement issued by the broadcaster.

ITV added that the storm caused “significant damage” to the show’s production base in Wales.

The news follows after Friday’s episode (26 November) – the first live show of this year’s series – was cancelled as a “precautionary” measure due to Storm Arwen.

ITV also announced that this weekend’s episodes (27 and 28 November) would also be cancelled .

Unlike Friday’s episode, in which the previous night’s events were broadcast, yesterday’s episode was a compilation of highlights from previous series. This is the first time an episode of I’m a Celebrity has been pulled in its 19-year history.

Fans will be disappointed to hear that tonight’s episode will also be a highlights episode.

Storm Arwen aside, the production of this latest season has been in chaos since it began last Sunday (21 November).

Richard Madeley, who was said to be one of the 2021 series’ highest-paid contestants , was forced to quit the show after feeling “unwell”.

The Good Morning Britain contributor was taken to hospital as a “precaution” after he fell ill. Due to breaking the show’s Covid bubble, however, Madeley had to withdraw from the series. His daughter, Chloe, said that he was “livid” by the decision.

Two more celebrities were on the verge of quitting this week. After failing in two tasks, music producer and rapper Naughty Boy threatened to leave the series, with former Strictly Come Dancin g judge Arlene Phillips following suit.

Reps for the show also confirmed that “a security breach was identified” earlier this week. They said “an intruder was removed from the location with immediate effect”.

It is hoped that I’m a Celebrity will return as normal on Monday (29 November).